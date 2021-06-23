Five-year-old's litter pick for Chapel-en-le-Frith Royal British Legion branch

During lockdown this year while mum Georgina Burgess was on furlough and her five-year-old son Jason was off school, they were doing daily walks but in order to keep it exciting for the youngster Georgina decided to turn it in to a litter pick.

She said: “He got really excited about it and kept asking to do it again.

"Now we are going out almost everyday and doing a little bit.

Five year old litter picker Jason Burgess

"It’s got worse in recent months as people are allowed to go out and visit places again and we have seen so much more rubbish.”

Jason, who goes to Buxworth Primary School, has collected bin bags full of other people’s litter since he started and is now taking on his biggest challenge yet.

Georgina said: “This weekend Saturday and Sunday we will be going out for two hours and litter picking around the canal basin and around his school the next day.

"He has a little hi-vis jacket and a proper litter picker, he loves it.

"I’ve always been involved with the British Legion and Jason has been a Poppy Collector ever since he was born so we thought we’d do a big litter pick and try and raise some funds for the branch here in Chapel."

Anyone who wants to donate to Jason’s cause can make an online donation at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jasongeorginawalker.

