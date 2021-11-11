Five-year-old Chapel-en-le-Frith poppy seller is the youngest in the county

Jason Burgess, 5, young poppy appeal volunteer

Five-year-old Jason Burgess is not only the youngest person selling poppies in the county he was also invited to JCB headquarters in Uttoxeter to launch the Poppy Appeal in six counties.

Fundraising for the Royal British Legion is a family affair as his mum, Georgina Burgess is the Chapel-en-le-Frith branch community support officer and Poppy Appeal Organiser.

Georgina’s dad, Alan Tideswell, served in the Royal Navy and her mum Sally Tideswell, is the branch secretary.

Georgina said: “I’ve always grown up doing fundraising for the legion and supporting its good work and when Jason was born I used to take him with me and pop him on the table with the poppies!

"Now he older he understands we are raising money to help the soldiers and armed forces and he enjoys doing it.

"I’m so proud of him for wanting to give up his time and help raise money.”

The Poppy Appeal is the biggest fundraiser for the Royal British Legion and all monies raised goes to help members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.

Georgina said: “Jason was picked to launch the appeal at JCB headquarters and he was so excited.

“We went down and he was given some very old coins to put in the donation box and bought the first poppy of the appeal. It was a very special moment and I was so proud.”

Jason, who goes to Buxworth School, has been putting in the hours in the run up to Remembrance Day and has been selling poppies in both Aldi and Morrisons.

Georgina said: “People love seeing him selling the poppies and it’s nice to see it being passed down for the younger generation to carry on the good work.”

There is no total to how much Jason has raised selling poppies as all the money goes in to the donation boxes and it counted up collectively but earlier in the summer the youngster raised more than £200 doing a litter pick to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal.