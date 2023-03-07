Five arrested in Buxton after cocaine and cannabis found
Five people have been arrested after drugs warrants were carried out at four addresses in Buxton.
Warrants were carried out at Cromford Lane, Marlow Street, Baslow Grove and Chatsworth Road on Wednesday March, 1.
A spokesperson for Buxton Policing Team said: “A significant amount of cannabis was found at one property, while cannabis and a significant amount of cocaine were found at another.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 39-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. Both have been bailed pending enquiries.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of a controlled drug.
He has been bailed pending enquiries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jackson Parker, 24, of Marlow Street, and Joshua White, 21, of Baslow Grove, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.
They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on March, 3 and were remanded into custody.