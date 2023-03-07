Warrants were carried out at Cromford Lane, Marlow Street, Baslow Grove and Chatsworth Road on Wednesday March, 1.

A spokesperson for Buxton Policing Team said: “A significant amount of cannabis was found at one property, while cannabis and a significant amount of cocaine were found at another.”

A 39-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. Both have been bailed pending enquiries.

Five have been arrested after drugs warrants were carried out in Buxton.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of a controlled drug.

He has been bailed pending enquiries.

Jackson Parker, 24, of Marlow Street, and Joshua White, 21, of Baslow Grove, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.