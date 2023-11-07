This year’s remembrance celebrations in Chapel-en-le-Frith will include a parade through the streets for the first time since 2019.

Covid and the pandemic stopped the remembrance parade taking place in 2020 and 2021 but there have been calls to bring it back and this year it is happening again.

Poppy Appeal Organiser and secretary of the Chapel branch of the Royal British Legion, Sally Tideswell, said: “We have given the people of Chapel what they want, the return of the Remembrance Parade.

“I’m really pleased it is returning. It has been gone for too long.”

Chapel-en-le-Frith Poppy Appeal Organsier and Royal British Legion Branch secretary Sally Tideswell and veteran husband Alan. Sally is pleased to announce the return of the Remembrance Parade back to Chapel this year. Photo Jason Chadwick

Part of the parade will include the newly formed Chapel Cadets along with other military veterans, scouts, brownies, emergency services and council officials.

Sally said: “Covid also saw Chapel lose it’s Cadets branch as the numbers just dropped off and never recovered.

“A new cadet group has now formed and this will be their first parade they are walking in.”

The parade will set off on Sunday November 12 at 9.40am from Thornbrook Road and make its way up to the Market Place

There will be a service at St Thomas Becket Church at 10am, followed by a Royal British Legion service at the war memorial at 10.45am before the Last Post and minutes silence.

Sally said: “It would be great to have the whole of Chapel come out and support the event as it has been a lot of hard work to bring it back and we would love it to be a success.

“In recent years it has always been nice weather but we have had no parade, I do hope now the parade is back that the weather holds out.”

This year is also an important year for Sally who has led the Poppy Appeal in Chapel for seven years.

She said: “This is going to be my last year as organiser and I’m officially passing on the baton in January.

