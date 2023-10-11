Former Emmerdale actor turned Peak District farmer Kelvin Fletcher introduces the latest additions to his family in a new television series launching this weekend.

Kelvin and his wife Liz Marsland have welcomed twin boys Maximus and Mateusz to join their daughter Marnie and son Milo.

Viewers of the new series Fletchers’ Family Farm will be given an insight into rural life as they open their hearts and home.

The first episode shows the family in the midst of their biggest lambing season ever, as the thrill of new life turns in to a battle for survival. Kelvin and Liz enter the world of pig breeding as the attempt the complex art of artificial insemination, and Kelvin heads out to collect some adorable new livestock as the make preparations to open the farm for their first public event.

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland with their children, Maximus and Mateusz, Marnie and MIlo on their Peak District farm (photo: ITV/Daisybeck Studios/Steve Morgan)

Kelvin, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, says in a clip from the series posted on his Instagram page: “I own a sheep, I don’t own one, I own a shedful here….three years ago, I didn’t even have a dog.”

Liz, an actress and model, “I used to wear heels, little dresses in Manchester, now I’m covered in mud 24/7. Kelvin looks so happy even when all this muck is landing on his head….he’s living the dream.”