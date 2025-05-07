Fire crews left the scene of the moorland fire at 8.18 am on Tuesday, May 6 and handed over to the landowners United Utilities who are managing a few remaining hot spots.

Firefighters were initially mobilised to the incident following a 999 call at 11.42am on Wednesday, April 30.

Over 100 personnel, including firefighters and partner agencies, responded with 10 fire engines and numerous specialist vehicles to bring the fire to the quickest and most effective conclusion. The number of responders changed daily based on the developing situation.

Derbyshire fire crews included firefighters from Chapel-en-le-Frith, Buxton, Glossop, Whaley Bridge, Crich, Matlock, Staveley, Ashbourne, Hathersage, Long Eaton, Belper, New Mills, Bakewell, Dronfield, Bolsover, Clowne, Bradwell, Clay Cross, Shirebrook, Wirksworth, and Nottingham Road fire stations.

Crews from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Congleton, Poynton, and Macclesfield stations, and Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Longnor station also attended the fire.

As part of a multi-agency response, firefighters used a combination of water backpacks, beaters, fogging units, and Argocat vehicles with high-pressure hoses to work on deep-seated hotspots of fire in the tree plantation and surrounding moorland.

Additional firefighting and rescue resources were supplied by members of the Fire Operations Group (FOG), including a specialised water-carrying helicopter courtesy of United Utilities, which was used to damp down smouldering areas of the moorland.

People were asked to avoid the area due to the large presence of emergency service vehicles, and residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed if affected by the smoke.

Derby Mountain Rescue Team supplied a drone for fire reconnaissance, which also helped provide images and footage to help keep the public warned and informed.

There was a huge number of partners from the FOG who supported the successful response to the fire all playing a critical role. These included Peak District National Park Rangers, Peak Park Rangers, local gamekeepers, local farmers and United Utilities.

Vital and very welcome support was also provided by volunteers from Greater Manchester Salvation Army and a number of local businesses and residents – they all helped to keep firefighters and everyone on the scene fed and refreshed during the operational response.

Firefighting continued throughout the Bank Holiday weekend, with crews continuing to damp down hotspots and dealing with areas of the moorland that had reignited due to a change in wind conditions.

Station Manager and Joint Wildfire Lead for Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS), Mark King said: “Over the past seven days, a considerable number of firefighters and partner agencies from Derbyshire and neighbouring counties came together to bring the fire at Errwood Reservoir to the quickest and safest conclusion.

“On behalf of DFRS I would like to thank all the firefighters, emergency service employees and our partners for their invaluable support and assistance. They worked hard not only to tackle the moorland fire in challenging conditions but also to limit the impact on the land and wildlife.

“We would also like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation and remind people about the risks of wildfires like this one and to look out for our precious moorland and outdoor spaces.”

This is the 15th wildfire that Derbyshire firefighters have attended this year, tying our resources up from responding to other potentially life risk emergencies.

There is also the financial cost to the fire service and all partners responding to the fire, in addition to the environmental impact on our wildlife and countryside.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have shared the following advice: “People can help us reduce the risk of wildfires by following our top tips: Don’t throw/discard cigarettes out of car windows. Ensure they are extinguished and disposed of properly.

“Don’t leave glass bottles lying around – the sun can magnify through the glass causing a fire.

“Don’t take portable BBQs or gas stoves into the countryside/moorlands. Portable BBQs are banned in many areas of the Peak District – pack a picnic instead. Take rubbish home or dispose of it responsibly.”

More information about preventing wildfires can be found at a dedicated page at the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service website.

