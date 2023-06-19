The sandbag levee being built in a New Mills park as a set for ITV's After the Flood

Filming is due to start on Tuesday June, 20 on Wirksmoor Road in New Mills for ‘After the Flood’.

After the Flood is a mystery thriller set in a town hit by a devastating flood.

When an unidentified man is found dead in a lift in an underground car park police assume he became trapped as the waters rose, and as the investigation unfolds PC Joanna Marshall, played by Sophie Rundle, becomes obsessed with discovering what happened to him.

A spokesperson for New Mills Town Council said: “New Mills has been chosen as one of the locations for 'After the Flood' a six-part mystery thriller to be filmed and residents may have already noticed film crew in the Wirksmoor Road area.

“There may be restrictions on Newtown Recreation Grounds, Wirksmoor Road and Torrvale Road between Thursday June, 15 and Friday June 23.”

On Thursday June 15 work started on the site when track padding was placed on the pitch and additional matting for tech crew to park to minimise impact on local residents.

On Friday June 16 the installation of sandbag levee began.

Over the weekend there was no work taking place but the area was fenced off and security was on site.

Monday June, 19 included the continuation of the levee being built and filming will start on Tuesday June, 20 between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

Filming will continue on Wednesday and by Friday the levee will be down.

There are some big names in the six hour-long episodes.

As well as Sophie Rundle who appeared in Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders, there is also Philip Glenister from Life on Mars and Lorraine Ashbourne who starred in Sherwood, Bridgerton and I Hate Susie.

Sophie said: “I am really thrilled to be joining After the Flood.

“The story is sharp, intriguing and articulate about the climate crisis and the impact on the communities it is directly affecting.

