Film showing memories of Buxton's Spring Gardens to be projected onto former M&S building

‘Capturing the Moment’ is a 10-minute film inspired by local people and their memories of Spring Gardens.

Using stories and photographs, interwoven with the fantastical imaginary creatures that might live inside the boarded-up buildings, the film captures the unique story of Spring Gardens.

It has been created by Babbling Vagabonds Storytelling Theatre in partnership with @Illuminos.

Capturing the Moment will be projected onto the former M&S store in Buxton's Spring Gardens this weekend

A spokesperson from Babbling Vagabonds said: “The film will be projected onto the front of the old Marks and Spencer’s building in Spring Gardens.

“Through this project the Spring Gardens itself becomes the stage and gallery space, affordable and accessible to everyone.

"We’d love you to come along and take a look.”

The film is just one part of a three-year project, supported by Historic England and High Peak Borough Council, to create a sustainable programme of vibrant events and activities that celebrate the cultural heritage of our high street.

Through these events it is hoped that the community will draw together to share a local connection and a sense of pride in the town.

A spokesperson for High Peak Borough Council said: “A programme of arts and heritage activities is being planned to celebrate the high street and attract more people to visit Spring Gardens.”

The film will be projected onto the front of the old Marks and Spencers building on Friday October 1 and Saturday October 2 between 8pm and 9.30pm.