Fewer families in High Peak received child benefits last year

The number of families who received child benefit in High Peak fell last year, bucking the national trend, new figures show.

Across the UK, the number who received payments has remained steady after years of decline. But anti-poverty campaign group Turn2Us warned many are still put off claiming by the "complicated and frustrating" welfare system.

New HMRC figures show some 9,150 families in High Peak were receiving child benefit payments as of the end of August.

This was a decrease of roughly 125 families on the year before, and a ​decrease on five years ago​, when there were 9,785 in receipt. The figures are rounded to the nearest five.

Lucy Bannister, head of policy at Turn2us said: "Our social security system should be there for all of us, especially when we need it most.

"However, often people are not claiming what they are entitled to because of a complicated and frustrating system."

She added: "Rising child poverty means more children going without and missing out."

Child benefit is paid to any parent or guardian responsible for raising a child under 16, or under 20 if they're in approved education or training.

Nationally, there were 6.9 million families in receipt of child benefit, broadly in line with the year before.

However, the number of families eligible to claim child benefit who then opted out of receiving payments decreased by 4%.

HMRC said this was likely due to the increase in the High Income Child Benefit Charge threshold in 2024, which affects high-earning families claiming child benefit.

The figures also show there are around 15,210 children in families claiming child benefit in High Peak, fewer than the 15,425 a year earlier. Of the families receiving payment, some 8,895 had fewer than four children, while the rest had four or more.

An HMRC spokesperson said the Government will continue to promote Child Benefit and is working with pregnancy and parenting organisations to inform new parents of their entitlements.

They added: "We continue to encourage all families to claim Child Benefit to help with the cost of raising their children and get National Insurance credits towards their State Pension, which they receive even if they opt out of payments."