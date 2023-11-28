Festive weekender in Hayfield with markets and light switch on
On Friday December, 1 the lights switch on in Hayfield will launch the Festive Weekender.
There will also be a new night market running until 9.30pm as well as a bar and dj until 10pm.
This year is the tenth anniversary of Handmade Hayfield where independent traders and small businesses can sell their gifts.
However, as the village has now lost The Royal Hotel the market and events will be going ahead in Hayfield Village Hall at St. Matthew’s Church Hall and thanks to the help of the Tent People who have teamed up with Handmande Hayfield to provide equipment for the group.
Laura Hunter founder of the market said: “A huge thanks to those who supported it over the years, because small businesses struggle at the best of times, and these have been some challenging recent years.
“The reason why it is still here, ten years on, is because people are still shopping here.”
Until Sunday December 3, there will be bar drinks provided by New Mills beer-makers Torrside and High Peak Cider.
Thornsett Brass Band will be performing on Saturday, and Kinder Mountain Rescue will be performing Christmas carols on Sunday.
For families, Saturday and Sunday there are bauble and snow globe making workshops.
For those feeling peckish there will be pizzas and bratwurst served in spaces provided by The Tent People.
The Tent People is a non-profit social enterprise which is passionate in running local events, who have held ten events this year.
It is now in its second year, backed by Arts Council England and National Lottery Funding and founded by two Hayfield residents.
Co-director Lyndsay Thomas, said: “It is all about working with other businesses and groups in the community, for the community.
“Some people find it tricky to take the whole family into Manchester for the weekend.
That’s why we make everything accessible, and family-friendly.”
Joss Underwood, the other co-director added: “We try to create a platform for local artists, whether it is making crafts, DJ, poetry, so it is great to team up with Handmade Hayfield and offer festive gifts and entertainment for the community this Christmas.”