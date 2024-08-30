Fears about changes to Winter Fuel Payments sparks 200% surge in people looking for help across Derbyshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Winter Fuel Payment was available to almost everyone in the UK born before 25th September 1957, to help them cover heating costs.
But, from this winter, only those on pension credit or means-tested benefits will get the payment – leading to fears that some pensioners will struggle to pay their bills.
Derbyshire has seen a 242.77% increase in online searches from 8,910 to 30,550 for terms like Winter Fuel Payment and related terms, like cold weather payments, and winter fuel pay.
The research shows in the East Midlands, Lincolnshire saw the biggest increase at 271.34%. Before the announcement, the terms were only searched 9,170 times a month, but this shot up to 34,050.
Gary Clayden-Smith, from Mobile Annexe LTD, who conducted the research, said the rise is “incredibly worrying.”
He added: “Not only are people facing a cost-of-living crisis, with prices continuing to rise across all avenues of life, but older people, arguably the most vulnerable people in our society, are seeing a hit to their support.
“Millions of people across the country will now have to make the difficult decision between heating their home or saving their money to spend on other necessities.
“I strongly urge friends and family to check in on their older relatives and neighbours, offer to help them find ways to save money, go through budgeting with them, and try and heat-proof their home’s – just please don’t leave anybody to struggle with this alone.”
The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rachel Reeves say they need to take tough decisions to repair the public finances after inheriting a £22bn black hole from the previous government.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.