A new fashion and lifestyle shop is opening in Bakewell, offering giveaways and discounts to customers on its launch day.

British brand Joules will open at 2 Rutland Square on Tuesday, December 10 at 10am. The first customer in the queue will receive a gift worth over £100 plus a £50 gift card, second customer a £50 gift card, third customer a £30 gift card and the next 12 customers after will receive a £20 gift card.

There will be a custom location base tote bag with every purchase, 10% off any purchases made on the day along with a free ‘with love from Joules’ branded biscuit.

Coffee will be available to purchase from Joules’ own branded coffee cart or for those who prefer an afternoon tipple, glasses of prosecco will be at hand to sip and shop with from 12noon.

The new Joules shop at 2 Rutland Square, Bakewell.

Customers will be able to view Joules’ latest autumn/winter collection at the shop which will be open until 5.30pm on launch day.

Weekday opening times thereafter are 9am until 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am until 4.30pm on Sunday.