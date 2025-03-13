Famous Derbyshire photographer Villager Jim captures stunning 'Blood Moon' in the Peak District

Villager Jim has taken a picture of the beautiful ‘Blood Moon’ in the Peak District early on Wednesday, March 12.

A ‘Blood Moon’ is a phenomenon which occurs during a lunar eclipse, when some sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere before hitting the moon's surface.

While longer wavelengths make it through to the atmosphere, the shorter wavelengths are scattered away, making the moon appear orange or red.

Villager Jim is an award-winning photographer, called the Banksy of the photography world, as he prefers to keep his identity a secret.

Well-known in the area for his stunning shots of the countryside and nature of Derbyshire, he has built up a huge following on social media and only began taking photographs after moving to the Peak District in 2008.

Jim’s photography started as a hobby, but he has quickly built an impressive social media following – with 415K followers on his Facebook Page.

The wildlife and country lanes photographer has won a number of awards over the years including the picture of the year in the 2024 SWNS competition, a BBC Springwatch competition in 2012 and the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2013/2014, followed by Press Photo of the Year 2015 and 2016.