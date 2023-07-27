Mrs Johnson is retiring from Fairfield Endowed Junior School after 34 years of teaching.

Headteacher Jayne Mercer said: “It was a sad week here at the school as not only have we said goodbye to our Year 6 children we have also had to say goodbye to Miss Elliott, one of our Year 3 teachers.

“We also said a bittersweet goodbye as Mrs Johnson who left us after 34 years teaching here at Fairfield Endowed Juniors to enjoy her much deserved retirement.”During the leaving assembly for Mrs Johnson the children and staff were joined by her close family and friends to bid her a bon voyage.

Jane said: “We took a tear jerking trip down memory lane looking at pictures from over the years she has been with us.

“Mrs Johnson has been a part of many children’s lives over the years and is going to leave a lasting memory here and we wish her the happiest of retirements.

“The school won’t be the same without you.”Speaking of Miss Elliot, Jane added: “We sent her off in true FEJS style with the children singing, gifts and a fun aeroplane quiz after Miss Elliott let slip her love for planes.

