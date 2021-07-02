Fairfield resident raises £350 for animal charity with 12 hour danceathon dressed as a dog

Barry Haynes, 49, a resident at the Cavendale supported living accommodation on Waterswallows Lane, set out to dance every hour on the hour from 9am to to 9pm on Thursday, July 1, to raise funds for the Dogs Trust

The day was supposed to be soundtracked by the Baha Men’s classic “Who Let The Dogs Out” – but things did not all go according to plan.

Holly Tamsons, who manages the home, said: “He got bored of the song and just wouldn’t dance to it any more, so we had everything from ABBA to Elvis and Grease.

Barry Haynes has lived at Cavendale for the past three years with support from the Rossendale Trust.

“Still, he would have carried on dancing if he could. He loves it. Whenever he goes to a party he spends all night on the dancefloor.”

While Barry had plenty of time to rest and get his groove back, his diabetes meant that the day was still a daunting physical feat as his blood sugar levels had to be carefully managed.

It is not the first time he has taken on a challenge for the charity, which rescues and rehomes dogs across the country. A couple of years ago, he spent a day trampolining while dressed as a Dalmatian.

Holly said: “He has his own dog who lives with his mum in Matlock and just loves everything to do with dogs.

Covid restrictions meant Barry did not have much of an audience but he was cheered on by care workers and his sister.

“I think he’s been so frustrated in lockdown that he decided to set himself another challenge. I’m sure it won’t be the last.”

To add to Barry’s total, go to https://bit.ly/3yi5Hy0.