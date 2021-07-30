Fairfield pensioner pays tribute to unknown teenagers who came to the rescue after scooter crash

Eunice Mitchell, 93, was returning home from the shops via Ashwood Park on Tuesday, July 21, when she stopped to collect some wild poppy seeds which she could take home.

She said: “I left the safety of the footpath and went across the grass to reach the flowers, but the ground had been churned up a bit and my scooter dipped into a furrow.

“The next thing I knew I was pinned underneath it on the ground. I was laying there like a dead fly unable to move.”

Eunice Mitchell out and about on her scooter.

Great-grandmother Eunice sustained a nasty gravel cut on her arm in the fall and with temperatures pushing towards 30° her health could have been at much greater risk.

She said: “Normally when I go through the park there are people taking their dogs for a walk, but that day there was not a soul around.

“It could have all gone very wrong. I was completely helpless and so vulnerable just lying there for about five minutes hoping someone would come along.”

Her hopes were answered in the form of four teenagers who lifted the scooter off Eunice, helped her back to her feet and tended to her wounds.

Eunice later visited the hospital to have her arm properly cared for, and is now recovering well.

She said: “They were wonderful kids, aged about 17 or 18, two boys and two girls, and they had such nice manners. I’ve got six children of my own, and all their children, and I hope any of them would do the same for a stranger.”

“I was in shock and a bit embarrassed so I didn’t ask their names and just toddled off back home, but I would like to thank them in person.”

She added: “You hear so many bad things about teenagers, but these four should make their parents very proud.

“They deserve recognition. It’s nice to think that we have such good young people around Buxton.”

