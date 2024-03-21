Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grade II listed building on Market Street was closed by Royal Bank of Scotland in 2019 but has been revived as Deacon’s Bank, the original 19th century name still carved above the door.

Now High Peak Borough Council has approved a recent application for expansion.

Applicant Tom Gouldburn said: “We have invested considerable money renovating and historically preserving this prominently located building which has made a positive impact on the wider setting of the town centre.

“The land to the rear of the restaurant has recently been purchased from the adjoining commercial building under a separate title to the Listed Building.

“The additional land is not part of the historic curtilage of the main building yet still has commercial use.

“Due to the limitations of the Grade II Listing, there is very little space to provide adequate storage.

“This is currently hindering the expansion of business proposals to ensure the viability and long-term success of the restaurant.”

A small, detached storage room has been approved to facilitate and support the running of the restaurant at the corner of the site, and set away from the main historic building.

Tom said: “The newly purchased land dropped away from the rear of the building making it unsuitable for use.

“Landscaping works provide various levels to provide opportunities for outdoor seating areas and stepped access to the bottom of the site. Two decked areas have been provided along with a raised stone terrace.

“The outdoor seating areas would meet the restaurants need for additional covers whilst renovating and enhancing a dilapidated area and improving the areas character.”

The fine dining establishment offers brunch, dinner, Sunday lunch and tasting menus as well as having two apartments for overnight stays.

Planning officer for High Peak Borough Council added: “The proposed development is judged to be of suitable design and meets the tests of sustainability in planning.