An exhibition celebrating the life of artist Brian Nolan has opened in Hayfield.

The Brian Nolan Exhibition opened this month and will be on show at Hayfield Library until October, 13.

Brian, who died in 2019, was a painter, who sought to portray the essence of where he lived; initially the streets of Manchester, but for most of his life, the landscape of the Dark Peak and the area around New Mills and Hayfield.

He painted outdoors, in all weathers, capturing the landscape which he loved in all its moods and seasons.

Speaking about the exhibition a spokesperson said: “If you have lived here for ages or relatively new to the village, support the exhibition and go and have a look as the pictures are fabulous.