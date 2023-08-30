Exhibition for renowned High Peak artist opens
The Brian Nolan Exhibition opened this month and will be on show at Hayfield Library until October, 13.
Brian, who died in 2019, was a painter, who sought to portray the essence of where he lived; initially the streets of Manchester, but for most of his life, the landscape of the Dark Peak and the area around New Mills and Hayfield.
He painted outdoors, in all weathers, capturing the landscape which he loved in all its moods and seasons.
Speaking about the exhibition a spokesperson said: “If you have lived here for ages or relatively new to the village, support the exhibition and go and have a look as the pictures are fabulous.
“While you are there and if you haven’t already, join the library. Even if you don’t plan to use it, support our village assets. Because if we don’t use it, we will lose it.”