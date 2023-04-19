The 1932 Kinder Mass Trespass was only one incident in a long campaign for access but it is by far the most well known.

After ramblers were stopped from walking just weeks later hundreds of people arrived in Hayfield to walk up Kinder Scout despite being told they were not allowed.

This led to the creation of national parks and the right to roam. The Mass Trespass anniversary celebrates the access walkers still have.

David Toft from the Hayfield Kinder Trespass Group said: “The events begin at 1pm with panel discussions, folk music, hot and cold food, drinks all at the village hall and green in Hayfield.

A film by the Clapham Film Unit called 'Right to Roam' will be shown around 5.30 pm and in the evening there is a gig by local band 'Recover' from 7pm.

There are national speakers from all the main outdoor organisations, including the Ramblers Association, National Trust and the Open Spaces Society.”

Also at this year’s Spirit of Kinder event will be the speedway bike from racer Clem Beckett who took part in the Mass Trespass.

Clem's nephew, Andy Widdall now owns the magnificent Rudge Whitworth bike which will be on display in Hayfield, Derbyshire, on Saturday.

There will also be an organised walk on Sunday April, 23.

Setting off at 10am and following the Sett Valley Trail the walk will be led by High Peak-based environmental campaigner Martin Porter, whose grandfather was on the original walk in 1932, and Boff Whalley, the former guitarist from the band Chumbawamba and the Commoner’s Choir will provide music for the event while Martin retells the historic event.Martin added: “The Mass Trespass was quite an event.

“I want to people to remember this walk as part of the tradition of protest in Britain.

“This is a chance to remember some real heroes, learn some history but above all, to enjoy the wonderful countryside we have on our doorsteps. That is what my grandfather, Benny Rothman and the other trespassers, would have wanted.”

