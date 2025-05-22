Everything you need to know about New Mills Carnival 2025

From dinosaurs to the Red Barrows from Britain’s Got Talent, New Mills Carnival will have it all.

Back on Saturday June, 7 the carnival will bring the whole town together and the theme is animal kingdom thai year.

The event is organised by Visit New Mills and the parade will leave Market Street at 1pm making its way down Union Road, up Albion Road, turning right on to Wirksmoor Road with floats and bands entertaining the crowds before ending on the carnival field at Newtown rec which will have a family funfair, stalls and loads of entertainment.

A Visit New Mills spokesperson said: “A massive thank you to High Peak Comps for donating £400 to us for this year's carnival, this will be spent on even more free entertainment for all to enjoy.

Everything you need to know about this year's New Mills Carnival, pictured at last years event St Mary's RC Primary School. Photo Jason Chadwick

“It means that the Barlow Red Barrows can join us on the day as seen on Britain's Got Talent.”

In the parade there will be everyone from Apex Cheer New Mills, to the City of Manchester Pipe Band as well as seven local schools, the WI, Star Dance Academy, New Mills Art Theatre along with scouts and explorers too and of course the carnival royalty.

On the carnival field there will be stalls, face painting, dog treats and art for sale.

There will also be Zoppi's Funfair and performances from those in the parade including Roary the Dinosaur.

A Visit New Mills spokesperson said: “Come and meet Roary the Dinosaur with his cave man companion, watch him stomp or should we say march in the parade then roam around the carnival field at the recreation ground all afternoon.

“He might be ferocious looking but don't be scared he's funny and friendly with it and he loves ice cream.

“Don't miss out on the prehistoric fun and a roaring good time.”

There will also be a fabulous food court this year including Pizza, gourmet sausages, Greek street food, coffee, crepes, curries, fairground burgers, hot roast pork baps and a bar too.

There will be prizes given out on the day for best float and walking group, as well as best dressed shop, pub and not for profit organisation along with best fancy dress and best dressed house and royalty vehicle.