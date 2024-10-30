There will be parades, services of remembrance and commemorative beers are being made again as the High Peak gets ready to remember those lost in conflict.

On Sunday November 10, Fairfield Brass Band will lead the Buxton remembrance parade from the Market Place to the Cenotaph on The Slopes.

Taking part in the parade will be regular troops, cadet groups, emergency services, scouts and other youth groups.

Parade organiser Michael Hilton said: “The parade will be followed by the Civic Parade from the Town Hall with The British Legion, our Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Michael Hall, The High Peak Mayor’s representative, and councillors.

The cross of sacrifice at Butxon Cemetery. Photo Bob Nicol

Once all are assembled, the service starts at 10.50am, and will be led by the Reverend Andrew Parker and Reverend Sandra Doore.

Michael said: “Once again, this year, thank you to the Buxton Community Choir, who will accompany Fairfield Band and the assembled crowd, with hymns and the National Anthem.”

As the buglers play The Last Post,Terrace Road will be closed for the two minutes silence. Wreaths will be laid at the Cenotaph during the service, by civic leaders, representatives of the Armed Forces and many other local organisations. If you intend to be there to lay a wreath during the ceremony, please report to the steps on the Crescent side of the Cenotaph by 10.35 latest.

After the service, Terrace Road, The Crescent and The Square will be closed to allow the parade to take place.

A rainbow over The war memorial on The Slopes. Photo Michael Hilton

This will be lead by a pair of Pipers Duo Bagpipers, down Terrace Road, through the Crescent, where our Deputy Lord Lieutenant and other Civic Leaders will take the salute, from a dais outside the Crescent Hotel, through The Square to The Pavilion Gardens.

The Parade will end on The Pavilion Gardens promenade where, while Fairfield Band play, there will be a review of all marching groups by our Deputy Lord Lieutenant, The British Legion and Civic Leaders.

After the Parade falls out, all are welcome to refreshments in the Pavilion there will be refreshments in the Gardens Conservatory.

Bob Nicol from the Buxton branch of the Royal British Legion invites people to a short service at the war graves in Buxton Cemetery on Armistice Day.

The remembrance service in Chapel will be at the Market Cross - pictured the 80th D-Day commemorations in the summer. Photo submitted

He said: “We have 69 war graves, from Canadian soldiers in World War One to repatriated Thomas Chekley who died in Vietnam while living in Australia, to Scotty Taylor who died in Afghanistan.

“Armistice Day, November 11, is the day to remember soldiers’ sacrifice just as much as on Remembrance Sunday if not more as that is the day that the war ended.”

For the second year running there will be a short service and an opportunity to lay crosses on the war graves in Buxton.

Bob said: “I think it is important now more than ever especially for the younger generation to see the impacts of war and so tragedies like this are never repeated.”

Over in Chaple-en-le-Frith a parade is also planned for Sunday, November 10.

The parade will be marching from Thornbrook Road St Thomas Becket Church and after onto the Market Place for the Royal British Legion Service and wreath laying ceremony.

The muster will take place at 9.30am with the parade starting at 9.40am, then the church service and the short service at the war memorial will start at 10.45am.

Sally Tideswell secretary for the Chapel branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “Remembrance Sunday for me is all about remembering the fallen, not just from WWI and WWII but from every war, battle and conflict to date, remembering men and women who have given and are still giving their lives, but also many personnel who have been and returned from areas, some of us, would not even dream about, just so we can live the way we do today.

“It's all about remembering loved ones and reflecting. That’s why remembrance Sunday is important to bring the communities together, and Chapel always does just that.

“We need to involve the youth and communities of today to show them why we remember and let them continue to remember for the future generations to come.”

Chapel RBL will be attending Buxworth Primary School's remembrance service on Friday, November 8.

There will also be a short service at the war memorial on the Market Place on Armistice Day at 11am.

In Hayfield, Paul Cooper, standard bearer for the branch will be joining pupils from Hayfield Primary School at the Cenotaph at 11am for a short service and to observe the two minutes silence.

On Sunday, November 10, Hayfield Parish Council confirmed the road closure notice is in place for the Annual Remembrance Day Parade.

Paul said: “We will meet at Primrose Court at 10.30am with the parade beginning at 10.45am, to arrive at the Cenotaph for a service including the two minutes silence. We will then proceed to St Matthews Church for a short service.”

Paul said anyone who wishes to join the parade, be that scouts or guides, serving soldiers or veterans in the community, should email [email protected]. The Hayfield Branch will also be laying wreaths on the war graves at Hayfield Cemetery.

He added: “The Standard Bearer Remembrance Ale for 2024 is being brewed at the minute by the Wincle Beer Company Ltd and the official launch night will be held in the Kinder Lodge Hayfield at 7pm on Friday November, 1.”

There will be several acts of remembrance in Whaley Bridge on Sunday, November 10.

The first will be at Bridgemont Memorial 9.30am, followed by Furness Vale memorial at 10am and there will be joint services at Whaley Bridge Memorial Park and the Uniting Church at 10.45am.

Whaley Bridge Town Council, the Royal British Legion and Churches Together will be supported by Whaley Brass Band.

There will also be a Remembrance Service in Dove Holes at 3pm.