Chapel carnival, the Scout's seaside themed float in 2022. Pic jason chadwick

The carnival is taking place on Saturday June, 17 but the day before the judging of the town’s decorated houses, pubs, shops and businesses will take place.

A spokesperson for Chapel Carnival said: “The theme this year is Celebrations.”

The parade will start at 1pm from Tenneco ( formerly Ferodo) car park although booking in is from 10.30am and judging at 11:30am.

The parade will line up at 12:45pm ready for procession at 1pm.

There will be several road closures in place to allow the procession to pass through the town safely.

Between noon and 2pm Hayfield Road – from the roundabout to junction with Market Street, Market Street; High Street; Manchester Road to the junction of Long Lane; Long Lane to junction of Cromwell Avenue and Horderns Road toward High Street will all be shut.

The first carnival of the current organisation was held in 1971 with the Youth Club at the Horsa Hut site being the venue.

Since then it has grown into the family fun day it is now.

And there will be lots to keep everyone entertained.

The carnival spokesperson said: “On the carnival field car park at the Leisure Centre we have the Historia Normannis reenactment group, Bill Weston and the world famous Billerettes - it just wouldn't be a carnival without them.

“We have not one but two fabulous Pipe bands which will be attending Chapel Carnival.

“Both the City of Sheffield Pipe band and Northenden Pipe band will be in the parade and then playing at the Leisure centre in the afternoon.

“Circus Academy, Leek will be joining us offering everything from stilt walking to spinning plates and hula hooping.

“We have also got a face painter, conundrum drummers as well as a huge funfair with rides and attractions for all ages as well as hot food, doughnuts, sweets and a bar.”

