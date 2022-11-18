The event is taking place on Saturday with a day of festive fun planned.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Timings

Buxton's Christmas lights switch on event will take place on Saturday November 19. Pic Roger Beverley.

Christmas stalls in the Octagon at the Pavilion Gardens will open at 10am and stay open to 7pm on Saturday. Stalls will also be open from 10am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Food and drink stalls on the promenade in the Pavilion Gardens will open from 12pm to 8pm on Saturday.

Christmas stalls running from Spring Gardens to the bottom of the Slopes will open at midday.

Jane Fletcher who is organising the switch for the town said: “The event opens at midday with Christmas stalls, hot food, stilt walkers, fairground rides, face painting, bubble man, Snow queen, Christmas Fairy, laser show and mulled wine.”

Performances on the Crescent stage will begin at 2pm with Buxton’s ever popular Billerettes. This will be followed by the Powderkegs Morris team at 2.30pm and the Kaleidoscope Community Choir at 3pm.

Tidal band will take to the stage at 3.30pm, followed by Isaac Neilson at 4.30pm, and Rockin’ Red Rocket at 5.40pm. At 6.45pm there will be a laser show and speeches by Town Crier Bill Weston and the Mayor Councillor Ollie Cross and the Mayoress Mrs Gill Cross.

The Pavilion Gardens lights will be switched on at 6pm by the mayor.

The lights switch on in the town will take place at 7pm on the Crescent stage carried out by pantomime star Matthew Jay Ryan who is playing Jock in Sleeping Beauty at Buxton Opera House.

At 7.05pm Fairfield Brass Band will gather at Turners Memorial to perform some Christmas carols.

Lantern parade

The lantern parade, led by Buxton Sparkles, will take place at 6pm, starting at Argos and heading past the Crescent and along Broadwalk. It will stop on Broadwalk while carols are sung at the various care homes before heading back through the park to the Old Hall Hotel.

Parking

High Peak Borough Council has announced that all parking charges will be scrapped for the day on Saturday November 19 as people head to Buxton for the big switch on event.

A spokesperson for High Peak Borough Council said: “All parking regulations still apply including maximum stay.