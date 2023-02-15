The situations surrounding Michael Theyer's death were branded 'very curious' says a coroner at his inquest. Pic submitted

The inquest of Michael Brian Theyer took place at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Wednesday February, 15.

The court heard how a 999 call was made at 6.52am on Monday May, 16 saying there was a man with a knife dragging the occupant into his Portland Road flat.

However, when police arrived on the scene the door was locked from the inside and after gaining access, police noted there was no sign of a struggle and Michael, 39, was dead on the sofa surrounded by drug paraphernalia.

Assistant coroner Susan Evans said the post mortem report showed ‘slight decomposition of the abdomen’ which meant he died earlier than Monday morning.

The toxicology report from the post mortem also stated there was cocaine in his system.

Detective Constable Thomas has led the investigation into Michael’s death and said the phone which made the 999 call had never been used before or after.

The inquest also heard how Michael’s phone was on charge next to him but when it was taken away for digital forensics it found that it had been factory reset and police were unable to recover any data.

He was last seen on Saturday May, 14 when he went shopping with an ex-girlfriend and her daughter.

He then went home alone.

His sister, Jade Judge, was at the inquest and asked police if they could be sure there was no third party involvement in his death.

Police say a neighbour’s door bell camera footage does not capture anyone going into his flat.

Jade noted in the early 2000s Michael did take drugs but managed to go ‘cold turkey’ and had been clean for more than a decade.

Her statement, read out by the coroner, said Michael had a lot to live for and she was shocked when she found out he died surrounded by items associated with taking drugs.

Speaking to The Buxton Advertiser before the inquest, she said: “Michael was working at a welders in New Mills and I went and told his colleagues he had died.

“There were grown men crying when they heard the news.

“I loved my brother but you forget how much of an impact he had on other people other people who will miss him too.”

Michael was a huge motorcycle enthusiast and rode with The Road Wizards Motorcycle Club which Jade says has a no drugs policy.

“Bikes were his one true love.”

She says Michael was brilliant with her two daughters, ‘the kind of daft and funny uncle little girls want’.

“When my eldest smiles I see Mike’s smile.

“My brother shouldn’t be where he is now. Every day without him doesn’t get any easier.”

Ms Evans ruled a verdict of drug related death and said: “This is a very curious case where things don’t add up like the 999 call and why his phone had been reset.

“I do not believe there was any third party involvement in Michael’s death.”

Addressing Jade she added: “I am sorry you have been left with questions unanswered as I know you were personally invested in finding what had happened to your brother.”