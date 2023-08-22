A new Nerf experience with five themed areas to play in is opening later this month and it’s less than an hour from Buxton.

The Nerf Action Xperience will be opening on Friday, September 8, at the Trafford Palazzo and is the first of its kind in Europe.

Chris Hayes, Chief Executive of Rocafella Leisure Group said: “We’re so excited to be opening our doors.

“We’ve worked exhaustively with our partners Hasbro to curate and deliver, what we know will be, a first-class venue for highly active, fun-filled, and adrenaline-packed activities and challenges for all the families and adults.

"The UK hasn’t seen anything like this before so we simply can’t wait for people to join us and see what’s in store. It’ll be an unparalleled experience full of action and thrills for everyone.”

The new Nerf centre will be open to anyone over the age of five and there will be five different themed areas to choose from.

These include Sports @ NERF AX, where people can play seven different games all inspired by sports. There is also a Training Ground, where you can test your aim on a digital target.

For something a little more creative there is Chaos City, an adventure set in a post-apocalyptic urban city, or Mission X, where you are in a cargo bay or marooned spaceship, or Project Stealth, where the setting is a classified testing bunker.

And that’s not all. There will also be an 8,000 square foot shop, which will be the first dedicated Nerf shop in the UK and an Archie’s Diner for refuelling after the match.

Children under eight need to be accompanied in the arena and children under 12 just need an adult present at the venue. There is a viewing platform for those who wish to watch and not enter the arena.

Tickets start at £16.50 if you already have goggles and £20 if you need to purchase them.

The venue will also be offering party packages for up to 20 guests where the party person will receive a Nerf party box surprise including invitations to send out to their guests.