Essie Grill submits planning application to remain at Buxton Railway Station

More than 1,400 people signed a petition to keep Essie Grill in Buxton - now the owner has submitted a formal planning application to keep his trailer outside Buxton Railway Station.

Refugee, Ismail Rammo, has made his life in Buxton after fleeing war torn Syria.

For 18 months Ismail was serving Syria and English food from a trailer.

After becoming so popular Ismail, who rented the space, expanded to a container.

Essie Grill owner Ismail Rammo infront of his grill shack outside Buxton train station. Photo Brian Eyre

He informed the train station management of the plans and even consulted with the local council, who assured him that, since the property is private, he could proceed.

However, now he has been told that some complaints have arisen about the size of the new container, and has been asked to remove it.

Ismail started a petition, which had more than 1,400 signatures, calling on people to stand with him and help keep Essie Grill in Buxton.

Now he has submitted a retrospective planning application to High Peak Borough Council for the ‘retention of a steel shipping container which has been converted into a food retail outlet’.

Essie Grill is sited in a cordoned off area in the far south west corner of the Buxton Station car park. It is in the vicinity of a Grade 2 listed building.

Because of this a Heritage Statement was submitted with the application.

It said: “The site of the Essie Grill food outlet in the far south west corner of the car park of Buxton station is not adjacent to or in the sight lines of the front view of the screen wall.

“Consequently it has no impact on appreciation or viewing of the screen wall and the fan window from the front.

“The siting of Essie Grill in its current location has a minimal impact on the integrity and significance of the Heritage site. Its location is on a section of the station park which has been placed behind bollards to allow for the siting of food outlets.

“Prior to the siting of Essie Grill on the site two separate previous food outlets operated here.”

The plans are out for public consultation until Thursday April, 24. To have your say visit the council’s planning website and search for application

HPK/2025/0080.