The Green Man Gallery will be closing its doors in December after 12 years as leases have expired and staff members are retiring but plans are place to make High Peak a ‘rural powerhouse for Arts and Culture’.

The gallery on Hardwick Square announced the shock news saying that they ‘have taken the very difficult decision to close The Green Man Gallery just before Christmas this year’.

The final day of public opening will be Sunday December, 22 2024 and until there will be a full programme of events.

And High Peak Borough Council says they are working with those committed to the arts in the town to help bring in a new cultural strategy.

Over the years the Green Man Gallery has supported many artists and even musicians. Pictured Amanda O'Neill, Chris Ray, Suzanne Pearson, Caroline Small and Don Dolby. Photo Jason Chadwick

In a statement put out with the closure the gallery says there are several reasons why they have ‘no alternative’.

It said: “We have occupied our current premises since 2014 on a series of 'meanwhile' leases because the future of our very old and dilapidated building has always been uncertain.

“We have not paid rent during that time but we have been responsible for all of the running costs.

“Even without rent, these running costs have recently become unsustainable due to rising costs, particularly in heating and lighting.

“The building is in dire need of refurbishment and modernisation and with no insulation or double glazing, the gas bills in particular are enormous.”

The gallery say they have been offered a new lease with 6 months notice on either side but with a rent equivalent to £5,000 per year.

Also the venue manager and main administrator is retiring.

The galley said: “We have always operated without paid staff.

“Our 'management model' has always been the same: the Resident Artists give their time to manage and run the gallery as part of their payment for permanent exhibition space.

“We have also been assisted over the years by some wonderful volunteers from the local community whose help with day-to-day running has been invaluable.”

In 12 years, The Green Man has developed from a 6-month pop-up to a dynamic arts centre. Apart from a few very small grants for equipment and one small project grant, it has always been completely self-financing.

Unfortunately since 2022, rises in the cost of living have forced many artists to take on more paid work in order to pay their own bills leaving them less and less time to take on management tasks for the gallery.

They say when the venue manager steps down there will be no one with the capacity to manage the business or to earn the income from events and venue hire which has sustained us so far. This is a huge job and it is no longer feasible for it to be taken on by a volunteer.

The gallery says applying for funding is not an option for them because a premises-based organisation needs security of tenure before funding bodies will consider an application.

However they say it is not all doom and gloom.

A consultation into the future of arts provision in Buxton has already started and the focus has turned to what Buxton needs as a town, the possible premises, financial considerations and how any future provision might be managed.

High Peak Borough Council’s assistant executive member Matt Taylor is working to bring a new cultural strategy to the people of Buxton and beyond.

He said: “I'm sad to hear that the Green Man Gallery found itself no option but to close.

“Over the past decade, it has become a significant institution for the arts community, providing a place to showcase the work across the spectrum from art to music to comedy to plays. “Therefore, its closure will leave a considerable gap in Buxton's cultural offer.

“High Peak Borough Council is deeply committed to Arts and Culture, with developing a culture strategy as the first point of the Council's Borough Plan.

“The High Peak is ranked as having one of the country's highest Arts and Culture uptake.”

This, he says, is a real testament to the hard work of the creative groups, as this has happened organically, without a strategy, and delivered with little funding.

Matt, who will be at the meeting tomorrow night, said: “The vision is to create a golden thread to bring this organic work together and make High Peak a rural powerhouse for Arts and Culture.

“We are passionate about making culture for everyone, especially those from low-income backgrounds.

“To achieve this, we are using a culture-led approach at every level to develop the strategy, right down to all the key players involved having a creative background.

“To maximise this vision for the High Peak, we have created a Culture Advisory Group that is both balanced across cultural disciplines and geographically to act as a critical friend and ensure that the strategy meets these aims.”

Work began in November 2023, when the Community Select Committee approved the plan, and Matt says the council hopes to have the whole strategy with an action plan published by July 2025.

He added: “Several public consultations will take place over the next few months, so if you are interested in contributing views to what the cultural offer for the High Peak should be, please attend or get in touch.”

Before the gallery closes at the end of the year Caroline says there will be a few celebratory events in late November and early December to celebrate all the gallery has achieved in its 12 years.