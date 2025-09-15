A Day at the Market is a photo study of nine different livestock markets photographed by John Bentley between 1976 and 1990.

Most of the markets John shot are now gone or have moved to new out of town sites, as in the case of Bakewell.

The book captures these lost markets, along with the ‘characters’ that frequented them including farmers, shoppers and auctioneers and the vehicles of times gone by.

The book has a foreword by photographer Paul Hill MBE, FRPS, who lives in Bradbourne, in the Derbyshire Dales.

John said: “I first photographed a livestock market at Penistone in 1976, wandering in to the somewhat dilapidated brick and tin sheds where cattle were being auctioned. My aim was to get photographs of ‘characters’, of which there were many. This was really the end of the era where farmers dressed in characteristic long coats and cloth caps and buying agents dressed in smart waistcoats and trilby hats or bowlers. Nowadays it’s more likely that many will be dressed in logoed rugby shirts, jeans and baseball caps. In the following years I photographed several more markets, unaware that within twenty years or so most of them would be gone. While many of the old markets were little more than tin sheds, they had extraordinary character and offered beautiful light for photography.”

Paul added: "John's photographs are not just visual records of quaint rustics and bygone practices, they 'say' something about the rural economy then and the people who drove it for centuries

"Rarely have I come across a more revealing and historically important archive of this rapidly changing aspect of British working life and commerce.”

John, lived in Derbyshire for ten years and Bakewell market figures prominently in the book including photographs of the site just before it closed in 1998. It was replaced by the large ‘Agricultural Business Centre’ located on part of Bakewell Showground with the original market site, as photographed, now a housing development.

One of John’s favourite photos was taken at Bakewell – depicting four men leaning on the tin-shed walls of the market.

John said: “Head auctioneer Alastair Sneddon at Bakewell has been very interested in my work and has helped identify the various people in the Bakewell photos. The chap in the bowler hat was Joe Boam, who was a well-known buyer at the local markets. A while ago one of his relatives got in touch with me and told me that I had really captured Joe's character! Some of my Bakewell photos were used on an edition of BBC TV's 'Countryfile', when they did a feature on Bakewell Market. Sadly, Bakewell is now the only market left in Derbyshire.”

In 1963 there were 677 livestock markets in England and Wales, but today there are only around 80 remaining.

Hope livestock market, photographed in 1986, closed at the time of the national Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak in 2001 and the site is now a housing development.

A Day at the Market can be purchased through publisher Fistful of Books or John's Facebook site.

Bakewell Market in 1986 Francis Redfern, Les Ollerenshaw, Jack Gould and Joe Boam. Photo: John Bentley

Hope Sheep Market in 1986. Merlyn Poynton and John Richard Hadfield. Photo: John Bentley

Hope Sheep market in 1986. Photo: John Bentley

Bakewell market figures prominently in the book including photographs of the site just before it closed in 1998. Photo: John Bentley