Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Writer broadcaster and former politician Edwina Currie took on The Chasers and won £25,000 for Blythe House Hospice.

With just seconds to spare Edwina won £25,000 for the charity after facing a barrage of questions from presenter Bradley Walsh.

She said: “It’s been agonising waiting till we could tell everybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unbelievably, the show was recorded as long ago as August 2021 but hasn’t been broadcast until now, but I made sure this wonderful charity received the prize as soon as it was done.

Edwina Currie raises £25,000 for Blythe House on ITVs Beat the Chasers. Photo submitted

“I was particularly glad for them as in 2020 - in the middle of lockdown - Blythe House looked after my late husband John Jones, enabling us to care for him at home to the end. I’m so grateful.”

Edwina who has been on the celebrity version of The Chase, the show’s sister programme, went up against The Governess then - this time she face all of them.

She raised £2,000 by correctly knowing which culinary term refers to a pieces of meat or fish split almost in two and spread out flat? The answer was of course butterflied which she got correct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She guessed on a Little Britain question but got it right and fell down on a question about cufflinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwina then had to pick the prize money she would like to play for and went for £25,000 facing four chasers who had 40 seconds on their clock.

She was on fire during the timed round and knew Thursday was named after the Norse God Thor, and that two people forma three legged race team and that GC after someone's name stood for George Cross.

She passed on the Friends question and hit a run of answers she did not know, however she did not need to be worried because then it went back to the chasers who got a question about America and another out James Bond wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The timer for the chasers was still counting down and ran out during a question about which singer was the father of Carrie FIsher.

As the gold lights lit up the stage Edwina looked around and then fist pumped the air and shared a high ten with Bradley.