Edwina Currie raises £25,000 for Blythe House on ITVs Beat the Chasers
With just seconds to spare Edwina won £25,000 for the charity after facing a barrage of questions from presenter Bradley Walsh.
She said: “It’s been agonising waiting till we could tell everybody.
“Unbelievably, the show was recorded as long ago as August 2021 but hasn’t been broadcast until now, but I made sure this wonderful charity received the prize as soon as it was done.
“I was particularly glad for them as in 2020 - in the middle of lockdown - Blythe House looked after my late husband John Jones, enabling us to care for him at home to the end. I’m so grateful.”
Edwina who has been on the celebrity version of The Chase, the show’s sister programme, went up against The Governess then - this time she face all of them.
She raised £2,000 by correctly knowing which culinary term refers to a pieces of meat or fish split almost in two and spread out flat? The answer was of course butterflied which she got correct.
She guessed on a Little Britain question but got it right and fell down on a question about cufflinks.
Edwina then had to pick the prize money she would like to play for and went for £25,000 facing four chasers who had 40 seconds on their clock.
She was on fire during the timed round and knew Thursday was named after the Norse God Thor, and that two people forma three legged race team and that GC after someone's name stood for George Cross.
She passed on the Friends question and hit a run of answers she did not know, however she did not need to be worried because then it went back to the chasers who got a question about America and another out James Bond wrong.
The timer for the chasers was still counting down and ran out during a question about which singer was the father of Carrie FIsher.
As the gold lights lit up the stage Edwina looked around and then fist pumped the air and shared a high ten with Bradley.
The money she won went to Blythe House who she said do a ‘wonderful job’.
