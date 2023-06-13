Buxton Mountain Rescue Team dealing with a walker who fell broke their jaw, perforated their ear drum and lost teeth. Pic BMRT.

The call out came on Thursday June, 8 at 5pm to Edale.

One member of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team, BMRT, was working on the Pennine Way and was first on the scene.

The team member was accompanied by an off-duty East Midlands Ambulance Service ambulance technician and First Responder from Rich Adventure, who had a complete response kit in their vehicle.

A spokesperson for BMRT said: “Upon arrival, it became apparent that the walker had tripped and landed chin-first on the flags along the Pennine Way before reaching Edale village.

"Unfortunately, the trip resulted in the walker fracturing their jaw in two places, perforating an eardrum, and losing several teeth. Despite the pain, the casualty showed remarkable composure throughout the ordeal.

“As more team members arrived, we carefully set up a stretcher and transferred the casualty onto a vacuum mattress before safely moving them to an awaiting ambulance.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the members of the public who provided assistance to the casualty before our team arrived. Your support was invaluable.”

This was the second call out for the team that day. The first came at 6am to Tunstead Milton.

