Edale Mountain Rescue Team called to help stricken Labrador after dog becomes unwell on walk

Edale Mountain Rescue team were called to the Fox Hagg area, above Rivelin Reservoir, by officers from South Yorkshire Police at around 1.14pm yesterday (August 5).

Jess the Labrador had become unwell and was unable to continue her walk but, due to her location and weight, her walker was unable to carry the pooch back to the road.

With help of the rescue team, she was carried to a more suitable location out of the woods and is now recovering at home.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue Team, which is made up of volunteers and funded by donations, said: "A call from South Yorkshire Police to the Fox Hagg area above Rivelin Reservoir. Jess the Labrador has become unwell and was unable to continue her walk.

"Due to her location and weight, Jess's walker was unable to carry her back to the road. We were more than happy to assist and a posse of team members were soon on their way to meet up with Jess.

"After some soothing words from the teams wannabe Dr Dolittle, Jess was wrapped in a casualty bag and strapped onto a stretcher before being carried out back to the road. Thanks to the The Three Merry Lads Public House for allowing us to use their carpark.”

Posting on Facebook, Jess’ owner provided an update and said her beloved dog was “having a well deserved rest on her electric blanket” as she recovered from the ordeal at home.