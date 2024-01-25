Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back for the fourth year, the two-day festival is returning on Saturday and Sunday August 17 and 18, in Buxton’s Pavillion Gardens. Organisers Jake Burnham and George Darbyshire are behind the festival which last year attracted almost 10,000 people to Buxton town centre.

Jake said: “This is a festival where music and food collide. Our award-winning tribute acts will have people grooving all day long while our food vendors serve up delicious international cuisine. Bring the whole family and enjoy a day full of fun festivities and local talent.”

This year’s line up of top tributes includes Young Elton, Rule the World with Dan Budd as Robbie Williams, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Carpets, The Adele Experience, Blurd, Resurrection The Stone Roses Tribute, Purple Cloud of Funk and MacBusted. Other acts include The A’Ups, Manchester Ska Foundation, Cheap Shades and the Ultimate Disney Sing Along. Local acts have yet to be announced.

Early bird tickets to Buxton's Eat in the Park go on sale at midday on Friday January, 26.

There will also be food vendors to tickle the taste buds with flavours from all over the world. Eat in the Park has become so popular that the duo also have a festival in Chesterfield the week before.

Jake said: “It’s amazing to see an idea which was thought up a few years ago as a way for people to come together and have a good time as the reality it is now with thousands of people turning up on both days.”

As well as food and music there will also be various bars to get a cocktail or craft beer. There will be lots to keep children entertained including bubbles, face painting, singing, magicians, fair ground rides and even Stormtroopers will be walking around the Gardens.

