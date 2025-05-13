Dreams come true for Whaley Bridge singer performing at Y Not this year

A Whaley Bridge singer, who has been making music for more than half his life, says his dreams have come true as he will be performing at Y Not this summer.

Things are on the up for Adam Robinson who has just released his first single and this summer will be playing Buxton’s Eat in the Park as well as Y Not and in the autumn will be headlining his own show at the Deaf Institute in Manchester.

Speaking to the Buxton Advertiser, Adam said: “This last year has been so hectic and mad but in a brilliant way and I can’t believe all the good things I have lined up.

“If I could go back and tell my 18-year-old self anything it would be that good things are coming.

Adam Robinson says things are on the up for him and his music. Photo Adam Robinson

“I was told by people when I was younger to give up as I’d never get anywhere but I feel my time is here now and my music is really taking off.” Adam has always been musical, even in primary school, and watched his dad play in local bands as a teen.

“I think that’s what got me into a career in music.”

He is now a regular face in and around Buxton, High Peak and across the north west playing four gigs a week including being the resident musician for Buxton Brewery at Trackside.

With his own band behind him, Adam has been noticed by Manchester label Scruff of the Neck.

Adam will be performing at Y Not this summer and then headlining his own gig at the Deaf Institute in Manchester in November. Photo Adam Robinson

He has not been signed yet but it has opened more doors for him including a summer of festivals.

“I have always said that I would love,as a local lad, to perform at Y Not and this summer it’s happening, it’s a real dream come true moment for me.”

Adam will be performing in the Giant Squid Tent on the weekend festival between July 31 and August 3.

He is currently working on his first EP with producer Joe Cross from the Courteeners, who has previously worked with Hurts, Louis Tomlinson and the Slow Readers Club.

Adam has been working with a music producer from The Courteeners and even flew to Paris to record in his studio. Photo Adam Robinson

Adam said: “I went over to Paris at Christmas and spent some time with him in his studio and I can’t wait to share my music with more people.

“I know how hard this industry can be and how many other people are there trying to be seen and heard.

“But the more shows I do the more people will hear my music and that’s what’s important.”

Speaking about his music Adam said: “I have been playing a while and can see the progress of how far I’ve come.

“Me and the band are all on a journey together and I am really enjoying making music which will hopefully connect with people.”

He added he was really looking forward to headlining at the Deaf Institute in November.

“It’s such an iconic venue, so many people have played there and to have my own headline gig is something I never thought would happen.”

Adam’s single Day Drinking is out now with his EP to be released later in the year and tickets for his Deaf Institute gig are on sale now available via thedeafinstitute.co.uk