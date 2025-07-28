The county’s reservoirs are still only half full amid the hosepipe ban, despite some recent wet weather.

Visitors have been photographed walking on the bed of Howden Reservoir after water levels drastically reduced this month.

The reservoir, in the Derwent Valley, is owned and operated by Severn Trent Water. Water from the reservoir is treated and then transported 28 miles (45 km) via the Derwent Valley Aqueduct to a reservoir at Ambergate.

Following the driest start to a year since 1976, water experts and the Met Office have judged that reservoir and river levels in the Midlands are well below normal.

Current levels show Howden is less than half full.

An aerial view of Errwood reservoir also shows very low water levels this month. Due to the recent UK heatwaves, the water level has dropped by some five metres.

Sightseers have been warned to keep to paths around reservoirs as previously sunken structures become exposed due to falling water levels.

Yorkshire Water has urged visitors to remain considerate in the countryside as the holidays begin and warned reservoirs can pose a risk to life if people enter them, through cold water shock, equipment under the water, sudden drops, hidden currents and other dangers.

Alastair Harvey, lead countryside and woodland advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: “Feeling hot can make a dip in our reservoirs seem tempting, but it’s important not to take the risk.”

Castleton resident Stuart Cox, who roams the hills as the Peak District Viking – sharing his lifelong love of the national park with the world via Facebook and YouTube content – echoed the warning.

He said: “Same here in Derbyshire too. The reservoirs are very low exposing remains of the villages and other structures. Plus the silt build up can be extremely deep and dangerous.”

Yorkshire Water announced hosepipe restrictions from 11 July, after the driest and warmest spring on record.

