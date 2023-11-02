News you can trust since 1852
Dozens of witches living in High Peak

Halloween may have passed, but there are still a surprising number of witches left in the High Peak, according to the latest census figures.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:43 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:43 GMT
In the High Peak, 27 people selected Wicca as their religion in Census 2021. The religion developed in England during the first half of the 20th century with its name deriving from the Old English 'wicca' and 'wicce', the masculine and feminine term for witch. The number of people identifying as wiccan is down from 30 in the 2011 census.

Across England and Wales, over 12,800 people opted for Wicca as their religion – a slight jump from 11,800 in 2011. Separately, the number of people selecting Witchcraft as their religion has fallen from nearly 1,300 in 2011 to under 1,100 in the recent census. The figures show five people selected Witchcraft as their religion in High Peak in 2021.

While the witch population has not soared, there has been a 30% rise in pagans - from 56,600 people in 2011 to over 73,700 two years ago. In High Peak, 179 people said they were pagan.

Satanism is also on the rise across the nations. Nearly 5,100 people said that they identified as being Satanists in the recent census – more than doubling the bumber from 1,900 a decade prior.

Despite the name, not all Satanists believe in a literal Lucifer or worship Satan. Instead, it is often a metaphor for questioning authority and rejecting mainstream religion. In High Peak, 13 people said that they identified as Satanists.

