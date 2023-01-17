Dozens of people were homeless in High Peak on any given night in 2022, new estimates suggest.

Shelter, a leading homelessness charity, has used government statistics, Freedom of Information requests and data from the membership charity Homeless Link to work out how many people are without a home in England.

It estimates 82 people were homeless in High Peak on any given night in 2022 – including 37 children. This was equivalent to one in every 1,109 people in the area, the charity said. All the homeless people in High Peak were in temporary accommodation.

Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said they were expecting a rise in homelessness in 2023.

These figures do not include the various forms of hidden or unofficial homelessness, such as sofa surfing or overcrowded homes.

"A cold doorway or a grotty hostel room is not a home, but this is reality for too many people today," she said.

“Our frontline advisers are working tirelessly to help people who are desperate to escape homelessness. With private rents and living costs continuing to soar, thousands of people are not just facing a winter of worry, they are at risk of losing the roof over their head,” she added.

The estimates suggest around 2,400 people were sleeping rough across England, with a further 15,000 people in hostels or supported accommodation.

Nearly 250,000 people – mainly families – were living in temporary accommodation. The overall figure is down slightly from the previous year – 274,000 were estimated to be homeless on any given night in 2021.

Despite a slight drop in the number of people in temporary accommodation compared to the year before, the use of temporary accommodation has risen by an “alarming” 74% over the last decade, Shelter said. The charity said this was due to a “chronic shortage” of social homes.

A Government spokeswoman said it had given £366 million to local authorities this year to help prevent evictions and provide temporary housing. “Over half a million households have been prevented from becoming homeless since 2018 through the Homelessness Reduction Act," they added.