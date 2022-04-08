Dove Holes personal trainer invites walkers to join hike for heart charity

Stephen Keyworth, 39, and a group of his regular clients will be stepping out on Sunday, April 24, as part of a national campaign run by his employer.

He said: “PureGym is doing a series of events for the charity throughout this year, so I’ve decided to organise my own ramble. My mum passed away with a heart condition in 2009, and it’s one of the UK’s biggest killers, so I want to help raise as much as possible.

“I’ve got about 15 people signed up so far, people who are part of my regular walking group or other classes, and I’d like to get it up to 30. Some of them know each other, some don’t, but going off previous hikes I hope people will become friends by the end.”

Members of Stephen's regular walking group the Peak Plodders will be joining the expedition in support of the British Heart Foundation.

The walk is expected to take two hours, starting at 10am from the Anglers Rest in Miller’s Dale and circling around seven miles before finishing back at the same point with food and drink laid on by the pub.

Stephen said: “With my walking group, the Peak Plodders, we go out once a month all over the High Peak but this one will be a bit more gentle. Enjoying the outdoors is as good for mental health as it is for physical.”

Walkers are asked to pay £5 to join the event, which will all go to the charity. To sign up for the walk of for more information on the Peak Plodders’ regular walks, contact Stephen via 07725855145.

“In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together.” – Louise Cooper, editor.