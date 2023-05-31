The Edale Mountain Rescue Team on a call out on bank holiday Monday. Pic submitted

Just after lunch on Monday, May, 29, the group went on a joint call with Buxton Mountain Rescue Team to a walker with a leg injury in the upper reaches of Grindsbrook.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “Four of our team members were dispatched directly to the casualty.

"The walker was given pain relief and had the injured leg splinted. They were then placed on a stretcher and carried back down into Edale.”

The second call out happened at just after 5pm.

The spokesperson said: “As team members were back at base sorting out kit from the previous incident, we were called to Padley Gorge by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.