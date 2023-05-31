News you can trust since 1852
Double call outs for Edale Mountain Rescue

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called out to two incidents on Bank Holiday Monday.
By Lucy Ball
Published 31st May 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:33 BST
The Edale Mountain Rescue Team on a call out on bank holiday Monday. Pic submittedThe Edale Mountain Rescue Team on a call out on bank holiday Monday. Pic submitted
The Edale Mountain Rescue Team on a call out on bank holiday Monday. Pic submitted

Just after lunch on Monday, May, 29, the group went on a joint call with Buxton Mountain Rescue Team to a walker with a leg injury in the upper reaches of Grindsbrook.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “Four of our team members were dispatched directly to the casualty.

"The walker was given pain relief and had the injured leg splinted. They were then placed on a stretcher and carried back down into Edale.”

The second call out happened at just after 5pm.

The spokesperson said: “As team members were back at base sorting out kit from the previous incident, we were called to Padley Gorge by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

"A walker had sustained a nasty leg injury that the ambulance crew were dealing with. However due to the location they required our assistance in getting the patient back to the road.”

Related topics:Buxton Mountain Rescue TeamEast Midlands Ambulance Service