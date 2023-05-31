Double call outs for Edale Mountain Rescue
Just after lunch on Monday, May, 29, the group went on a joint call with Buxton Mountain Rescue Team to a walker with a leg injury in the upper reaches of Grindsbrook.
A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “Four of our team members were dispatched directly to the casualty.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The walker was given pain relief and had the injured leg splinted. They were then placed on a stretcher and carried back down into Edale.”
The second call out happened at just after 5pm.
The spokesperson said: “As team members were back at base sorting out kit from the previous incident, we were called to Padley Gorge by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.
"A walker had sustained a nasty leg injury that the ambulance crew were dealing with. However due to the location they required our assistance in getting the patient back to the road.”