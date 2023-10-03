News you can trust since 1852
Donations to High Peak Foodbank to be matched

Donations made to High Peak Foodbank, part of local charity, Zink, will be matched penny for penny until 12th October. Donations must be made via Crowdfunder: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/highpeakfoodbank
By Paul BohanContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:41 BST
Over winter, more struggling families will rely on High Peak Foodbank for basic necessities. Last year the foodbank saw an increase in demand as families were forced to make the choice between heating or eating as energy prices rose to unaffordable heights.

This year, High Peak Foodbank, part of Zink, will be ready to support families affected worst by the cost of living crisis. When referred to the foodbank, Zink will help families to resolve the issues that caused them to need a foodbank through its advice service and Zink's work coaches will be on hand to support people into jobs.

Crowdfunder is an online platform to help charities like Zink. Until 12th October, they are matching any donations made to Zink penny for penny; a donation of £50 would be doubled to £100 plus gift aid.

Paul Bohan at Zink HQ, home of High Peak FoodbankPaul Bohan at Zink HQ, home of High Peak Foodbank
Zink relies on donations to ensure struggling families get the help they need, Paul Bohan, CEO explained: "The local community have always generously supported Zink and High Peak Foodbank with food, money and time. This is an opportunity to make donations go further as every donation will be matched so whatever people are able to give will go twice as far."

To make a donation and get it matched so Zink/High Peak Foodbank get double what you donate, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/highpeakfoodbank

