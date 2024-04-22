Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morrisons in Buxton has given its support to the Buxton Advertiser campaign to help support the High Peak Baby Bank.

We want to raise £4,000 to help the baby bank support families in need who are going hungry.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Community champion from the store, Robert Harrison, wanted to get involved.

Morrisons Community Champion Rob Harrison hands over baby milk and other supplies to Kirsty Jackson of High Peak Baby Bank. Photo Jason Chadwick

He said: “We have supported High Peak Baby Bank since it was set up three years ago.

“The work they do is amazing so anything we can do to lighten their load we are here to help.”

The store is unable to donate money to local good charities and good causes but is able to donate items from the supermarket shelves and donated formula, wipes and food.

Kirsty Jackson, founder of the charity, said: “This is amazing and will help families in need.

“The response from the community about the whole campaign has been wonderful.”The target has been set to try and raise £4,000 which would cover the charity’s running costs for a year allowing them to focus on helping people who need a helping hand the most.

Kirsty said: “We don’t just donate baby food and formula, we also take donations of children’s clothes and shoes as well as larger items like cots and pushchairs.

“Everything is going up and everyone is feeling the pinch but sadly for more and more families the cost of living crisis is impacting them and they can’t afford to get new clothes when their children grow.

“This leads to people making rash decisions and cutting corners in a way to make ends meet.

“We want to bridge that gap and make it easier for people who are struggling.”

Robert added: “I’ve got two children. I know how tough things can be and how expensive.

“If we can look after the people in our community with a little donation here and there it will make a world of difference to those who are finding it tough.”