Dog owners invited to compete in charity show near Middleton-by-Youlgrave

Event organisers the Charity Box will be welcoming all-comers to a field near Kenslow Farm (DE45 1LY) over the weekend of September 11-12, with profits going to Children with Cancer UK and Running Dogs Rehomed.

Organiser Elaine Willams, a retired caterer from Walsall, said: “We do shows all over the country, and we always choose different charities. Last year we raised £2,000 for a men’s cancer charity.

“I’ve been showing lurchers for 30 years, it’s my passion, so I know what I like from a show and what other people want to enjoy the day.”

Could you dog be a champion sprinter?

The Saturday will focus on races for lurchers, terriers and whippets, opening for registration at 8.30am.

Sunday will begin with an open show for those three dog types at 10.30am, before the field opens to any breed of family dog at noon, and then an elite champion of champions round. An overall winner will be crowned Pride of the Peaks.

The open show will obedience sections, as well as novelty categories such as fancy dress, best trick and fastest sausage eater.

There is no need to register in advance, so competitors and spectators can just show up on the day. The admission fee is a suggested donation of £2, and the same applies to each competition class.

Elaine is inviting local stallholders to set up shop around the arena in return for a donation to the charity.

For more information, join the the Charity Box group on Facebook, or call Elaine on 07534 513692.