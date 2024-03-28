Dog friendly hotels: 13 Peak District retreats for you and your furry friend

As Brits opt for domestic holidays, it's the perfect time to bring along your cherished canine companions to enjoy the break together.
While the Peak District offers stunning walks and scenery for humans, it's equally delightful for our four-legged friends.
Explore a variety of dog-friendly hotels in the Peak District for your next holiday. Ensure to confirm pet-friendly accommodations with the hotel prior to booking.
1. Bike & Boot - Hope Valley
The Bike and Boot, a pet-friendly hotel located on Hope Road near Hope and Bamford opened its doors for the first time in September 2023 and has quickly gained a lot of interest from hiking and cycling enthusiasts visiting the Peak District.The Derbyshire venue is the second in the chain, following the success of the first Bike and Boot which opened in Scarborough.The hotel located at the heart of the Peak District, has not only made it to the Times and Sunday Times' definitive list of the 100 Best Places to Stay in the UK in 2024 but also won the Cheap and Chic Hotel of the Year category for its ‘buzzy, youthful vibe’. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Bulls Head - Castleton
Following a £500,000 refurbishment which has seen the rooms and pub get a face lift and a new coffee shop created, the Bulls Head in Castleton is the perfect location for keen walkers and cyclists as well as being dog friendly! Photo: Submitted by Bulls Head
3. Biggin Hall - Buxton
A total of twelve additional en-suite rooms are now open for reservation at Biggin Hall Country House, nestled within the converted former outbuildings known as the Courtyard and Lodge. These accommodations warmly welcome well-behaved dogs, ensuring a delightful stay for both guests and their furry companions.Situated within its expansive eight-acre grounds, Biggin Hall Country House holds the distinction of being a protected Grade II* listed building, steeped in historical significance. Photo: Biggin Hall
4. Rutland Arms Hotel - Bakewell
The Rutland Arms, Bakewell, presents itself as a captivating hotel nestled within the picturesque setting of The Peak District. Boasting a restaurant, bar, and versatile meeting and function spaces, it offers a comprehensive experience for its guests.Featuring 32 individually designed bedrooms, each with its unique charm, The Rutland Arms promises a stay characterised by comfort and luxury. Furthermore, the hotel extends a warm welcome to guests travelling with canine companions, making it an ideal retreat for visitors seeking relaxation in Bakewell. Photo: Google Maps