Dog friendly hotels: 13 Peak District retreats for you and your furry friend

1 . Bike & Boot - Hope Valley

The Bike and Boot, a pet-friendly hotel located on Hope Road near Hope and Bamford opened its doors for the first time in September 2023 and has quickly gained a lot of interest from hiking and cycling enthusiasts visiting the Peak District.The Derbyshire venue is the second in the chain, following the success of the first Bike and Boot which opened in Scarborough.The hotel located at the heart of the Peak District, has not only made it to the Times and Sunday Times' definitive list of the 100 Best Places to Stay in the UK in 2024 but also won the Cheap and Chic Hotel of the Year category for its ‘buzzy, youthful vibe’. Photo: Brian Eyre