Disposable barbecues banned from sale in Co-op stores near Peak District National Park

Stores in places such as Bradwell and Baslow are among the 130 nationwide which will halt sales of the product.

The Co-op says the decision has been made following concerns shared by the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) and hopes it will allow consumers to support local bans imposed by the national parks and other landowners.

It follows a number of moorland fires in the Peak District in recent years, with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service issuing a fresh warning in April not to light barbecues in following two blazes that started after witnesses reported seeing people cooking near a footpath.

The Co-op will no longer sell disposable barbecues at stores in or within a one-mile radius of the Peak District National Park

The move has been welcomed by Sarah Fowler, chief executive of the Peak District National Park Authority.

She said: “In recent years, the Peak District National Park has taken the lead in asking retailers to withdraw the sale of disposable barbecues and we’re delighted that the Co-op has joined some of our very supportive local retailers in removing them from sale. We would urge other leading retailers to follow this example.

“There have been numerous examples, in the Peak District and elsewhere, of fires being started by discarded barbecues, which have devastating consequences for our moorlands, their wildlife and habitat.

“We understand, particularly in this challenging year, that people want to enjoy our protected landscapes. All we ask is that they do so safely and responsibly. Everyone can help to protect our landscapes by not bringing disposable barbecues into the open countryside, but to enjoy them, instead, at home.”

As well as the withdrawal of products in some stores, the Co-Op have added “hard-hitting” messaging on the packaging, in-store safety advice, and social media campaigns to drive up awareness surrounding barbecue safety.

Paul Hedley is the NFCC lead for wildfires. He said: "We support the Co-op’s move – adding clear warnings along with simple messaging on how to dispose of these barbecues is an effective way to prevent fires.

"Most people manage to enjoy instant barbecues with no issues but the worrying upward trend in wildfires caused by these devices cannot be ignored and action has to be taken.”

In April, High Peak Borough Council approved a Public Space Protection Order, which bans lighting fires, barbecues, fireworks and Chinese lanterns and covers land owned by the authority and all parts of the borough that lie within the boundary of the Peak District National Park that are open to the air and to which the public have access.

The order is in place for three years and followed a spate of fires earlier in the year, including on Kinder Scout and at Rushup Edge.