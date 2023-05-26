Disney On Ice tour heads to Manchester and Sheffield
Not only is this year a celebration of 100 years of Disney it is also the first time the hit film Encato will take to the ice to wow the crowds.This year the production, 100 Years of Wonder, will skate into Sheffield’s Utilita Arena from Thursday November, 30 to Sunday December, 3.
It will then head over to Manchester at the AO Arena: Dec between Wednesday December, 13 and Sunday December, 17.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A tour spokesperson said: “Relive magical Disney stories with all of your favourite characters in a family experience featuring classic Disney songs, incredible stunts and world-class skating.”In this adventure, Mickey Mouse is joined by his friends on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time. Families will be a part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.Journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia to meet Mirabel and her extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui.Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.Hundreds of hours of rehearsal time happens so the magic can be brought to life.
The tour spokesperson said: “A team of choreographers and set and costume designers create approximately 181 props and 250 different costumes.
“These take thousands of yards of fabric to make, and alongside the magical set for Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder, everything is all transported in 19 trucks from city to city, taking approximately 10 hours to set up.”
Advertisement
Tickets have gone on sale today, Friday May, 26, so grab your mouse ears and visit www.disneyonice.co.uk for the full list of tour dates.