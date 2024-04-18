A married couple will be bringing ‘cracking’ Sunday roasts to a recently reopened Disley pub.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The White Horse pub in Disley, just a two-minute drive from Lyme Park, reopened on Sunday April, 14.

Double act and business partners Geof Broomfield and Diane Broomfield-Tonge are taking the reins from Robinsons Brewery, bringing with them more than 50 years of experience in hospitality.

Geof will be head chef, creating a fresh, seasonal, varied food offering that will delight the taste buds. He said: “Cooking has always been my passion.

A married couple, Geof and Di, will be bringing ‘cracking’ Sunday roasts to a recently reopened Disley pub. Photo submitted

“My speciality is a cracking Sunday Roast, with an exceptional gravy people have literally sat and drank from the jug.”

During furlough, Geof and Diane along with their niece created a business called Roasties Takeaways, serving local residents of Wilmslow and beyond with their takeaway Sunday Roasts during what was a difficult time. It became extremely popular amongst locals, and was very successful.

Now Geof is back in the kitchen creating a fresh, seasonal, varied menu offering which will delight the taste buds.

The couple met in 2007 and previously ran The Plough & Flail, a popular gastro pub in the heart of Cheshire.

The White Horse in Disley has reopened under new management. Photo submitted

The White Horse has been shut since the end of last year but the dynamic duo are looking forward to working in the charming village pub.

Diane will be out front doing what she does best.

She is a highly experienced customer service professional, with a background in aviation and hospitality.

She says she sets ‘extremely high standards’ for both herself and her team to deliver a complete service journey for the White Horse customers from the first hello to thank you and look forward to seeing you again.

With over two decades of experience, business partner Di is known for her high standards and commitment to staff development, promising a warm welcome to all who step through the doors of The White Horse.