A James Bond themed charity day in Disley for a lady living with cancer raised more than £1,500.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gig in’t Garage was back for its seventh year and this year the theme was 007.

Organiser Pat Legg said: “This was an incredible fundraiser with a massive £1,500 being raised for Carla Palmer who managed to attend the event for a couple of hours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carla is a well known Dolly Parton impersonator and friend of Pat’s who has stage 2 lymphatic cancer and needed surgery on her tonsils and nose so had to give up her career.

Some of the fancy dress guests during the 007 charity night. Photo submitted

Pat said: “The Odd Job impersonator, who came from London, was on form.”

He judged the fancy dress competition which saw Solitaire come to life dressed in red from Live and Let Die and winner Andrea took home the King Charles £5 uncirculated coin celebrating 60 years of Bond which Pat says is a very limited edition collectors item.

Pat said: “She boasted a pack of Tarot Cards to boot and I think the sheer detail to her outfit simply killed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Odd Job was the judge and we all agreed it was between her and Octopussy dressed in her blue sari aka Sally Smith.”

Some of the fancy dress guests during the 007 charity night. Photo submitted

Pat donned not one but two outfits during the event including Safin from No Time to Die and served the food as Rosa Klebb, From Russia with love.

As well as the raffle prizes the guests were entertained with music from Hayley Michelle who sang all the classic bond songs and themed food as well to give the night that special feel.

The event was sponsored by Whaley Bridge Garage, Riverside Engineering of Whaley Bridge, The Rams Head gastro Pub Disley, The White Horse Pub Disley and Naughty Dog Creative Framing of Disley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat added: “There were only 30 of us here and to raise that much money in such a short space of time is truly a testament to the generosity of people to help a friend in need.

“We all had a great night and here’s to next year’s gig which will be Candyman and 1940s themed with music from Christina Augilera.”