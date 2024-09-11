Disley James Bond charity day raises £1,500 for cancer patient
Gig in’t Garage was back for its seventh year and this year the theme was 007.
Organiser Pat Legg said: “This was an incredible fundraiser with a massive £1,500 being raised for Carla Palmer who managed to attend the event for a couple of hours.”
Carla is a well known Dolly Parton impersonator and friend of Pat’s who has stage 2 lymphatic cancer and needed surgery on her tonsils and nose so had to give up her career.
Pat said: “The Odd Job impersonator, who came from London, was on form.”
He judged the fancy dress competition which saw Solitaire come to life dressed in red from Live and Let Die and winner Andrea took home the King Charles £5 uncirculated coin celebrating 60 years of Bond which Pat says is a very limited edition collectors item.
Pat said: “She boasted a pack of Tarot Cards to boot and I think the sheer detail to her outfit simply killed it.
“Odd Job was the judge and we all agreed it was between her and Octopussy dressed in her blue sari aka Sally Smith.”
Pat donned not one but two outfits during the event including Safin from No Time to Die and served the food as Rosa Klebb, From Russia with love.
As well as the raffle prizes the guests were entertained with music from Hayley Michelle who sang all the classic bond songs and themed food as well to give the night that special feel.
The event was sponsored by Whaley Bridge Garage, Riverside Engineering of Whaley Bridge, The Rams Head gastro Pub Disley, The White Horse Pub Disley and Naughty Dog Creative Framing of Disley.
Pat added: “There were only 30 of us here and to raise that much money in such a short space of time is truly a testament to the generosity of people to help a friend in need.
“We all had a great night and here’s to next year’s gig which will be Candyman and 1940s themed with music from Christina Augilera.”
