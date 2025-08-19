The two-day festival in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens was organised by Jake Burnham and George Darbyshire and after five years it is the last festival for a while as the friends want to take a break.
Our photographer was out and about at the festival taking pictures of people having a good time.
See who you can spot in the bumper gallery.
1. Shake it off
Buxton Eat in the Park festival. Taylor Swift by Zena entertains the crowd on Sunday at Buxton's Eat in the park festival. Photo by Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Sunglasses and sun hats
Julie, Nikki and Irene dressed for the sunny weather at Eat in the Park. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Pints in posh frocks
Mary, Dorne and Brenda looking very glam as they raise a glass at Eat in the Park. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Manchester Ska
Buxton Eat in the park festival where the Manchester Ska foundation were on the main stage. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre