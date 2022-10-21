Diagnostic radiographer set to be recognised at Buxton awards ceremony

Sue Johnson will be recognised at the University of Derby Buxton's awards ceremony next month.

Sue Johnson will receive the award at the ceremony, which takes place on Friday November 4 at the Devonshire Dome in Buxton.

As well as students celebrating their successes, notable people with a strong connection to the university or the county are chosen to receive an honorary degree at the annual awards ceremonies.

The university will be recognising Sue with an Honorary Master of the University (HonMUniv) for her contribution to radiography and her achievements in widening participation in the profession.

She is an enthusiastic supporter of radiographers’ professional development and was President of the Society of Radiographers from 2011-2012. A former lecturer in Radiography at the university, Sue spent clinical career working in Derby Hospitals and is now employed as a Professional Officer in Clinical Imaging at the Society of Radiographers. Sue’s current focus is to improve the professional development opportunities for the imaging support workforce.

Sue said: “I am delighted to receive the honorary award. To be recognised by the University of Derby for an aspect of my national work at the Society of Radiographers means so much to me. It is very special as I have a long-standing relationship with Derby, the University and radiographic education in its widest sense.”