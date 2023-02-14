The main road in and out of Whaley Bridge has been shut since January 16 and from Thursday February, 16 to March 5 there will be no pedestrian access under Bridge 42 on Buxton Road as Network Rail continues its £5m repairs of the damaged bridge.

Traders have sent out letters to local government and Network Rail asking for reimbursement.

Nev Clarke who is speaking on behalf of the traders said: “Unquestionably all towns suffered financially through Covid and latterly continue to do so with the ongoing cost of living crisis. “However, Whaley has also had to contend with disruption from the initial and now enduring situation with Toddbrook, the elongated closure of one of her major arteries in Long Hill and now the critical cutting of the town in two, with the work to Bridge 42.

Independant traders from Whaley Bridge anxious to secure help during the road closure, Lisa Wharmby, Nev Clarke, Kate Sebire and Sara Webster

“The latter has had the added consequence of effectively isolating us from the rest of the county, indeed country, with it a dramatic downturn in visitors and trade.”

The footfall in Whaley has now fallen by four times that of the normal visitor numbers.

Nev said: “One café has shut its doors during the week and only opens at weekend. Our post office, a lifeline to our little community, with the nearest bank now Stockport or Macclesfield is lucky if it sees the same trade in a week as it was used to seeing in a day.

“A new restaurant is stalled in development, none likely to change in this malaise.

“Our little village cannot sustain itself without help.”

The traders remain resolute and positive and say they have begun to formulate a strategy that will not only help see them through this but strengthen them for years to come.

The ideas include a town newsletter with incentives to shop in the town and wider tourism boost.

Derbyshire County Councillor Ruth George whose ward is Whaley Bridge, has donated some of her councillor funds to the cause.

She said: “Although trains are not passing through Whaley Bridge you can still get a train to Whaley Bridge.

“And those with gold cards who live on the Buxton to New Mills line can travel for free to Whaley.”

