Desperate plea for volunteer drivers to help High Peak charity which helped 8,500 people last year

The Volunteer Transport Service, operated by charity Connex Community Support, has seen a massive increase in demand for their social and health related transport service over the last 12 months.

From April 2022 to April 2023 the volunteers transported 8,435 passengers which is up by 4,157 passengers the previous year.

Howard Gunn, head of transport services at Connex Community Support, said: “Over the last 12 months the volunteers have all tirelessly given their time and vehicles to ensure people can get to their medical appointments or social outings, like trips to groups activities or day care centres.

Connex Community Support is looking for more volunteer drivers to help take people of the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales to medical and social appointments. Pic submitted

“The Volunteer Transport Service assisted more than 23 people every single day of the year.

“Our volunteers have driven 77,733 miles in the last 12 months, that is just over three times around the earth.

“This is up by over 24,300 miles on the previous year and is a staggering achievement.

“Even more amazing is the fact that volunteers donated 6,861 hours of their time to help others in their own community.

Howard Gunn from Connex Community Support is looking for more volunteer drivers. Pic submitted

“Again, this is up by over 2,100 hours on the previous year. This equates to over 18 hours every single day.”

As the need for services continues to grow so does the need to recruit more volunteer drivers.

Howard said: “You can use your own car and claim expenses and we also have two of our own vehicles – a wheelchair accessible people carrier and a minibus.

“If you don’t have your own car but a valid driving licence and still wish to volunteer for us, you may be eligible to drive one of our vehicles.”

He added: “Without the support of local volunteers this service could not operate and it would not be able to help the local communities in the High Peak.”

Anyone who who feels they would like to join the volunteer driver scheme should contact Howard on 01298 23970 or email [email protected]